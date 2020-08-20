Couple had bags packed as fire approached their back door

Julie Smith and her husband had their bags packed, ready to leave, as fire approached their property at Tanglewood.

A RETIRED couple from Tanglewood had their bags packed and were preparing to leave their home yesterday as fire reached their backyard.

Fire in swampy grassland: Some nearby residents were ready to evacuate as the Duranbah fire worsened.

Hard work by firefighters and a well prepared property though saved Julie Smith's home at Tanglewood.

The fire which has burned more than 225ha of swampy grassland in the Duranbah area since yesterday, burned close to homes at North Hill Court at Tanglewood.

Mrs Smith said she and her husband had spent the day yesterday checking on neighbours and watching the firefighters.

Crews from NSW National Parks are helping fight the fire near Duranbah.

She said they had moved to the Tweed three years ago from South Golden Beach, where they were used to firefighting helicopters filling up near their home.

This was the first fire the couple had experienced at their Tanglewood property, but were there when the remnants of Cyclone Debbie left a devastating, but opposite mark on the surrounding landscape.

Firefighters commended the couple for having their lawns mown, making putting in a fire break easy.

Burnt fireground at Duranbah in Tweed Shire.

The wet ground and gusty conditions have hampered efforts of RFS firefighters, crews from National Parks, water bombers and heavy plant operators to contain the fire.

Fire at Duranbah: Firefighters worked hard overnight to control a fire that jumped a containment line at Duranbah.

An RFS spokesman said the hard work of those fighting the fire contained the fire in the northeastern corner and on the northwestern edge.