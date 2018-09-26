Country to chemically castrate paedophiles

KAZAKHSTAN is set to begin chemically castrating convicted paedophiles.

A sex attacker in the Turkestan region is about to undergo an injection supervised by the country's health ministry, officials announced.

The forcible castration is punishment for being found guilty of paedophilia in April 2016, The Sun reports.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev has allocated $AU37,200 for some 2000 injections on men who commit child abuse attacks this year.

Deputy health minister Lyazat Aktayeva said: "At the moment there has been one request for chemical castration in accordance with a court ruling."

The identity of the paedophile has not been revealed.

Kazakhstan introduced a new law on chemical castration at the start of this year.

"Funds have been allocated for more than 2000 injections," Ms Aktayeva said.

When the law was passed Senator Byrganym Aitimova said that castration would be "temporary", consisting of a "one-time injection" based on "the necessity of preventing the man from (committing) sexual violence".

In Kazakhstan, child sex crimes also carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Chemical castration uses drugs to reduce libido and sexual activity.

Unlike surgical castration, where the gonads are removed through an incision in the body, chemical castration does not remove organs.

And while the drugs may reduce the libido they do not prevent a person from experiencing sexual urges indefinitely.

Sceptics argue it will not necessarily prevent future sex attacks.

Reports say child rapes in Kazakhstan doubled to around 1000 a year in the period between 2010 and 2014.

Kazakhstan will use Cyproterone, a steroidal anti-androgen developed for fighting cancer.

Reports say the procedure will be carried out at regional psychoneurological clinics.

Chemical castration is used in a number of countries - including Poland, South Korea, Russia, parts of Australia, as well as some American states - in exchange for more lenient prison sentences to paedophiles who agree to it.

Two years ago, Indonesia authorised chemical castration for convicted paedophiles following national outrage after a 14-year-old girl was gang raped and murdered.

In 1952, Alan Turing infamously underwent a forced chemical castration in Britain to avoid being sent to prison for "gross indecency" for having a homosexual relationship.

