Council’s ‘share house’ offer to navy cadets

TS LIsmore navy cadets on parade at the Ballina Tattoo.

BALLINA Shire Council is negotiating a possible new lease with the Australian Navy Cadets

TS Lismore that could involve sharing the building with another community organisation.

On its July 23 meeting, council agreed to advise the Australian Navy Cadets of its intention not to renew the existing lease, and instead move to a month-to-month set up.

This would allow council “to receive a report on the use of the land for the benefit of the entire community, such as the SES”.

A Defence spokesperson confirmed Defence was aware of the decision.

“The lease on the TS Lismore site is held between the TS Lismore Unit Support Committee (USC) and the Ballina Council,” they said.

“Defence understands that communication is ongoing between the TS Lismore USC and the Ballina Council with regards to the decision.”

Kelly Brown, Ballina Shire Council’s director of corporate and community services, confirmed negotiations had started.

“Council has been in conversation with the Royal Australian Navy, just to talk them through the notice of motion and the resolution,” she said.

“Based on that, the Royal Australian Navy has provided in principle support to share that facility with other users.

“Obviously, there are some guidelines and restrictions, because the safety of the cadets is paramount.

“They are happy to work with council on trying to find a solution.”

Ms Brown said the Navy Cadets will not have to move out from that building in the foreseeable future.

“The Royal Australian Navy Cadets will remain at that facility on a month-to-month basis until we have completed out review and we will certainly consult with all the parties throughout that process,” she said.

The decision by council was been slammed as “very poor judgment”.