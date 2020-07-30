Council’s financial position for the next year revealed

Byron Shire Council is today expected to consider its budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

Byron Shire Council is today expected to consider its budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

AN OVERALL surplus has been forecast in Byron Shire Council’s budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

The council is set to consider adopting the budget this afternoon.

While the council’s financial results for the 2019/20 financial year are not finalised, staff said in a report that will go before today’s meeting it is “likely the budget position at 30 June 2020 has improved”.

“Whilst council’s financial position and unrestricted cash balance has been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as reported at the 31 March 2020 Quarterly Budget Review, a preliminary review of Council’s budget position as at 30 June 2020 has been conducted,” staff said in the report.

As of its March 31 quarterly review, the council was projecting a $976,300 general fund deficit.

But this “may have improved by $626,300 in unrestricted cash terms”, staff said.

The final June 30 quarter review will be reported to the council in August.

For 2020/21, the overall budget result was initially forecast to be $376,20.

But after the draft budget was placed on public exhibition, this was amended to a forecast $356,800.

Following public exhibition, these changes were made to the draft budget: