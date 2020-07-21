Councils declare a war on mosquitoes

Northern NSW councils are interested in the views and ideas of people who live in the area and who are impacted by backward mosquitoes.

NORTHERN NSW Councils have declared war to mosquitoes and the spread of viruses they transfer to humans.

Tweed, Kyogle, Clarence Valley, Richmond Valley, Byron Bay, Lismore and Ballina councils have partnered up with the Northern Rivers Local Health District to reduce public health risks associated with exposure to mosquitoes through community action.

According to Health NSW data, in 2020 the Northern NSW Health Area District has recorded four cases of Barmah Forest Fever and 21 cases of Ross River Fever, both transmitted by mosquitoes.

Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus are infections that are spread to humans through mosquito bites.

Mosquitoes acquire the viruses from an infected animal.

Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus have the same symptoms including fatigue, rashes and muscle aches and pains. There is no specific treatment; however plenty of rest, moderate exercise and healthy eating may help reduce the recovery time.

The councils have designed a program to reduce backyard mosquito breeding habitats through source reduction behaviours and improving other community behaviours that prevent mosquito exposure risks.

The program will be co-designed with members of the community through the workshop process, the first, a half-day online workshop on Wednesday, July 29, from 9.30am to 1pm.

Organisers are interested in the views and ideas of people who live in Northern NSW and who are impacted by backyard mosquitoes.

Workshop spaces are limited and will be selected to represent a variety of viewpoints.

Residents can register their interest by Wednesday, July 22, at ballina.nsw.gov.au/mosquitoes.

Selected participants will be given a $100 voucher to their local farmers' market for participating in the workshop.

Inquiries can be directed to Lucy Wilson at The Social Deck on 0400 340 457.