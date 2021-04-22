Council’s decision on farmers’ market expansion

Vicki and Kelvin Saik, with baby Asco at the Ballina Farmers Market.

Update Thursday noon: Ballina Shire Council has agreed to allow the Ballina Farmers’ Market to expand.

The decision will allow the markets to go from a maximum of 30 to 60 stalls.

Councillors commented during the debate on the success of the market over the years.

The motion was carried with all present councillors voting for it, except for Cr Eoin Johnson, who opposed it.

Original story: The Ballina Farmers Market could soon expand from 30 to 60 stalls, if Ballina Shire Council approves the move.

Councillors will debate this week a proposal for a larger scale farmers market, and other community events where possible, at Commemoration Park.

The Ballina Farmers Market has been operating at Commemoration Park since

2017, with a maximum capacity of 30 stalls.

Ballina Shire Council has received a request from the manager of the Ballina Farmers Market, Cornelia Burless, to facilitate the expansion of the market to 60 stalls.

The management of the farmers market is due to be renewed through an expression of interest process in July 2021, in accordance with the terms of Council’s Markets Policy.

A proposed market layout was developed by council.

Proposed layout for an expanded Ballina Farmers Markets.

Council documents have supported the idea of the market’s expansion.

“Having regard to the popularity of the Ballina Farmers Market, from the perspective of community and social interest, and the demand for fresh local produce, the expansion of the market appears to have merit,” council documents stated.

“The development assessment process will need to have particular regard to traffic and parking, neighbourhood amenity and impacts on the reserve.

“Key issues in relation to traffic and parking include site access arrangements,

parking locations, pedestrian access, road speed environment and level of

service.”

An unnamed community member raised concerns with council in regards to the market’s operation, according to a report prepared for councillors.

Such concerns were “regarding perceived traffic and pedestrian conflicts along Bentinck Street when the farmers markets are in operation”, the document stated.

“Staff subsequently made inquiries with the local Police who indicated that no complaints had been received or any issues encountered in relation to this.”

Council staff is also currently preparing a master plan for the Kingsford Smith Drive precinct, which includes Commemoration Park, Kingsford Smith Reserve, Missingham Park and the surrounding areas, and the markets will be included in that plan.

Council will debate the idea on April 22 during its monthly ordinary meeting, which you can watch live here.