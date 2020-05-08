Menu
Byron Shire Council has closed Main Beach carpark in Byron Bay due to COVID-19.
News

Council’s carpark closure to be reviewed

Liana Turner
8th May 2020 4:30 PM

MAJOR carparks in the Byron Shire will remain closed this weekend.

Byron Shire Council began closing some carparks and a range of other services in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Tweed Shire Council announced it would begin removing barriers from some of its beach carparks from today, carparks in the Byron Shire will remain closed over the weekend.

This situation is expected to be reviewed next week.

Between the council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, these carparks have been closed:

  • Main Beach, Byron Bay
  • Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay
  • Captain Cook Lookout, Byron Bay
  • The Pass, Byron Bay
  • Seven Mile Beach Road, Broken Head
  • Broken Head Reserve Road, Broken Head.
  • Scarrabelottis Lookout

Parking restrictions were also implemented at Brunswick Heads, east of the South Arm Bridge, in the lead-up to Easter.

The Cavanbah Centre, community halls, the Lone Goat Gallery, playgrounds, public pools and all of the region’s libraries were also closed due to the pandemic.

Busking licences have been suspended for three months and public access to the wetlands adjacent the Byron Sewage Treatment Plant has also been restricted.

Byron Shire Council meetings are still operating and the council has begun live streaming meetings.

