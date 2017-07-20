Councillors say visitors play a role in drink driving rates

Byron Bay and Ballina were listed as some of the worst suburbs for drink driving in the state.

VISITORS to Byron Bay are said to be the main reason the popular coastal village has been crowned the worst suburb for drink driving in the state.

The latest NSW Police statistics reveal 205 drunk drivers were nabbed in Byron during the past financial year.

Byron Shire councillor Alan Hunter said the nature of Byron Bay as a holiday destination and a 'party town' for mostly young people increased the risk of motorists doing the wrong thing on the shire's roads.

"It's not surprising because we have more visitors here than any where outside of Sydney," Cr Hunter said.

In saying that, Cr Hunter acknowledged the council should continue to work with other agencies such as police to turn the figures around.

But he said the statistics weren't a cause for major concern.

"My way of thinking is it's disappointing but it's no reason to slash our wrists," Cr Hunter said.

Byron Bay wasn't the only Northern Rivers town that was named with the highest drink driving rates in the state.

Officers caught 85 drink drivers at Ballina, which ranked seventh on the infamous list.

Ballina Shire mayor David Wright also said an increase in visitors to the Ballina Shire could be a factor to consider when looking at the figures.

More importantly, Cr Wright said the statistics reflect police were doing a great job in removing wrong-doers off our roads.

He said its a credit to the Richmond Local Area Command and its dedication to targeting drink driving.

"It's paid off because we've got 85 people off the roads who were doing the wrong thing," he said

"I think its great."

Overall, NSW Police said the latest figures highlighted a downward trend in drink driving.

End of financial year statistics show there has been a decrease of 1406 drivers charged with drug-driving, and a decrease of 1562 charged with drink-driving.

There was no mention of North Coast towns on the worst for drug driving list.