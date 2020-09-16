Menu
Byron councillor Michael Lyon.
Politics

Councillor quits the Greens, but will still contest 2021 election

Liana Boss
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
BYRON Shire Councillor Michael Lyon has announced hs is parting ways with the Greens.

Cr Lyon missed out on a spot on the Byron Greens’ ticket when the party’s candidates for the 2021 council election were decided earlier this year.

He has today confirmed he is leaving the party, but will contest the election as an independent.

“I’m definitely running at the next election,” he said.

He said it was “difficult” to see his time with the Greens come to an end.

In 2019, he was the party’s candidate for the federal seat of Richmond, long held by Labor’s Justine Elliot.

“I gave up a good job as general manager of Santos in order to run a very strong federal campaign,” he said.

“I’ve committed myself to public service.

“I’ve got a lot left to give.

Cr Lyon said his approach to council matters as an independent wouldn’t differ greatly from his time with the Greens.

He said he would still be “part of the wider Greens effort”.

“That’s where my heart is,” he said.

