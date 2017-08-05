Council wants to harness innovation

A MORE timely way to deliver services and projects is being sought by Byron Shire Council.

Mayor Simon Richardson said delivering better services and outcomes for the community was a key priority for council.

"Issues such as affordable housing, sustainable economic growth and job creation are difficult for council to solve alone,” he said.

"We need to be open to partnerships and opportunities to deliver great project outcomes for our community.

"We have developed a draft Supporting Partnerships Policy that establishes a framework to assess if there is a genuine benefit to the community to deliver projects that will provide economic, social, environmental and cultural outcomes.

"We want to look at how council can harness the innovation and capital of non-government sectors to deliver better outcomes for our communities through more purposeful collaboration across the sectors.

"It's a new way of thinking and the draft Supporting Partnerships Policy is a key pillar to accelerating the development of sustainable investment in Byron Shire.

Cr Richardson said he was keen to see what the community thinks about the policy.

The Draft Supporting Partnerships Policy is on exhibition until August 10, 2017.

For more information go to http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/public-exhibition/2017/08/10/supporting-partnerships-policy or call 6626 7000.