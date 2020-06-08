Council to waive fees and rent for some

Byron Shire Council will waive rent and licence fees for some businesses and not-for-profit groups operating out of council-owned properties because of hardship resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision will relate to the period of March 15 to June 30. A range of businesses and non-profits applied for the council to give them this consideration and the matter was considered during confidential business at the May meeting.

“This is the right thing to do, plain and simple,” mayor Simon Richardson said.

“Travel bans, social gathering and other restrictions imposed by the Federal and State Governments in response to the COVID-19 crisis have resulted in the closure or significant scaling back of some businesses, and this gesture recognises and acknowledges the financial stress being felt by people.”

Cr Richardson said the council would offer eligible businesses and groups operating out of its properties the chance to negotiate payment arrangements for the period of June 30 to October 31.

“There will be a scale of relief available according to the commercial status of the tenant and the degree of impact that Covid-19 has had on their operations,” he said.

With the NSW Government having eased some restrictions in NSW from June 1, the council’s services that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would resume.

The First Sun and Suffolk Park caravan parks, owned by the council and managed by BelgraviaPRO are operating with some restrictions. The council’s carparks in Byron Bay have reopened and its offices at Mullumbimby and the Tip Shop at Myocum were scheduled to reopen on this week.

“This is not a message to people that everything is back to normal but rather this is a step towards adjusting to the new reality that is COVID-19,” Cr Richardson said.