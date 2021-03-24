Menu
Aureus is a new beachfront village in Skennars Head.
News

Council to discuss 44-dwelling beachfront development

Javier Encalada
23rd Mar 2021 11:00 PM
A strata title subdivision of 44 two-storey dwellings in Skennars Head could be approved by council this week.

The multi-dwelling housing development submitted to council involved the erection and

and associated works, as part of the Aureus Estate.

Papers submitted to council recommend the approval of the proposal, “subject to standard planning, engineering, environmental health and building conditions for this type of development, and the Bushfire Safety Authority issued by the NSW Rural Fire Service,” according to council documents.

The subject site for a new development of 44 dwellings at Skennars Head.
The development is within walking distance of Sharpes Beach, and possible environmental effects on the marine environment have been one of the issues members of the public have objected to in the past.

In regards to this point, council staff commented that “the planning proposal was exhibited for 28 days in accordance with the Gateway determination and requirements of the EP & A Act 1979, and all submissions were considered in assessment of the application.”

The project has also been criticised for not being “affordable housing”, but council staff argued that “the proposed development will assist in providing a variety of housing types in the area, and this form of housing may be more affordable than a single-dwelling house within the estate.”

The proposed development site is located in an area of high risk on the coastal plains, near known mosquito breeding areas, so council would required the proposal to include screening of external windows, doors, and rainwater tanks to comply with regulations if the application is approved.

A large wetland is located approximately 70 metres to the west of the site, with a small portion of the land within the coastal wetland buffer, but council assessments have decided “the development will not have unreasonable impacts on the adjacent wetland.”

An image of the Aureus estate from May 2020. Picture: Intrapac Property
Aureus estate

In February 2019, the Northern Regional Planning Panel granted development consent for the Aureus Estate.

Stage one of the development involved a residential subdivision of 229 residential

lots within the Skennars Head expansion area.

The subdivision also included seven super lots for future development for the purposes of a

neighbourhood centre and residential development.

Stages 1a and 1b have been completed.

Development consents have been issued for two other medium-density residential developments within the Aureus Estate, for 10 and 15 dwellings.

Ballina Shire Council will debate this project at its monthly meeting this Thursday.

What's next on 'to do' list at beachfront development?

aureus northern rivers business news northern rivers council news skennars head
Ballina Shire Advocate

