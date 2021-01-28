Council to consider future of community market

Two groups which run events in the Byron Shire are vying for a chance to take over management of the Lennox Head Community Market.

Ballina Shire Council will consider allocating a new manager for the event, held at Williams Reserve, at its Thursday meeting.

After the last manager left the role, the council called for expressions of interest in October and November last year.

At that time, no one put up their hand to take over the event but two enquiries which arose later on sparked a second EOI process.

For-profit company The Foragers Group and not-for-profit, Byron Bay Community Association, are now both hoping to manage the event.

The council’s staff have recommended the latter, which is behind the monthly Byron Community Market, Byron Beachside Artisan Market and Byron Twilight Artisan Market, be invited to enter into a licence agreement.

The Byron Bay Community Association has operated its various markets for the past decade, the report said.

The Lennox Head Community Market at its previous home at Lake Ainsworth in 2013.

The Foragers Group is operated by Kirrily Sinclair and Kate Walsh, who each have more than 20 years’ experience in events.

They are behind Bangalow’s Eat Street market and have been involved in Taste of Sydney, Sample Bangalow and the Byron Bay Fine Food Festivals, Artisan Lane at the Sydney Tramsheds and Finders Keepers Markets.

According to the report, the association has various existing managers and another would be appointed for the Lennox Head market, if they secure an agreement with the council.

Some of the group’s existing staff are residents of the Ballina Shire.

The staff report said both groups “acknowledge that a market comprising only 30 stalls is not viable in the longer term”.

Because of this, development consent will be needed for a larger-scale market to be held at the site.

“On the basis of the assessment of EOIs it is recommended that the Byron Bay

Community Association be appointed market manager for the Lennox Head Community Market,” the council’s staff said in the report.

They said while both proposals “demonstrated a good understanding of council’s requirements and extensive experience in running similar events”, the community association “stood out on the basis of organisational capacity … environmental measures and stallholder management systems”.