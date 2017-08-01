Council responds to unauthorised holiday letting

BYRON Shire Council estimates there are more than 1000 dwellings available for short-term holiday rental across tourist and visitor accommodation websites.

Byron Shire Council's Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, Shannon Burt, said that while short term rental accommodation is an important part of Byron's tourism industry, unauthorised holiday letting has a negative impact on many people living in residential areas.

The council intends to investigate instances of unauthorised short-term rental accommodation occurring in the Byron Shire.

"Council does receive complaints regarding noise, loss of amenity, anti-social behaviour and general disturbances in their neighbourhoods from properties being holiday let," Ms Burt said.

"These properties are generally found in residential neighbourhoods which are positioned near beaches, town centres and key tourism attractions and in rural areas," she said.

"They also compete against approved and recognised tourist and visitor accommodation including caravan parks, bed and breakfast establishments, rural tourist cabins and other established resorts in the shire.

"As more people choose to let their properties for holiday rental the number of properties available for permanent rental dwindles impacting on housing availability and affordability" she said.

Where there is a reasonable suspicion of unauthorised tourist and visitor accommodation taking place the council may issue notices to the relevant people or entities to provide information and answer questions about the property use.

Any proposed enforcement action will be guided by the nature and strength of the available evidence and the provisions of Byron Shire Council's Enforcement Policy.

The NSW Government is also investigating the regulation of short-term holiday letting. It has released a Short-Term Holiday Letting Options Paper for comment. It is available at www.planning.nsw.au/STHL.

For more information contact the Community Enforcement Team on 6626 7000 or email council@byron.nsw.gov.au.