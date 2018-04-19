Council: Murals not banned in draft public art strategy

BYRON Shire Council has defended its new Public Art Strategy against local visual artist Nitsua, and others, who claimed in last week's Byron Shire News the new strategy unfairly favoured sculptural artwork over street murals.

Councillor and Public Art Panel chairwoman Sarah Ndiaye said the council was aiming to ensure the area grew to be regarded as an arts and cultural capital of northern New South Wales.

She said to drive this vision, the Public Art Panel had developed a draft Public Art Strategy which was currently on exhibition.

"The focus in the past has been to support small, ad-hoc projects, however the panel now wants to be more strategic in its approach to public art,” Cr Ndiaye said.

"In recent times all our funds, time and energy have gone into supporting 2D projects like murals and the reality is they require a lot of maintenance in the long term.

"We want a Public Art Strategy that supports and nurtures local artists, creating platforms for larger, more substantial works that will have longevity.

"We want the public art on offer to reflect the tremendous talent in our region in a variety of mediums.

"Comments from some people that the draft Public Art Strategy is proposing a moratorium or a ban on mural/paint projects are simply untrue.

"That does not appear in the draft strategy that is currently on public exhibition.

"We don't have a big budget so rather than have lots of lower-cost and unrelated projects, we want to take a more cohesive approach.

"By pooling our various resources we can also apply for grants and hopefully get some more ambitious projects off the ground.

"There are also plans for information sessions designed to help people understand the requirements for public art.”

The draft Public Art Strategy is on display until April 30. View it via the council's website at www. byron.nsw.gov.au.