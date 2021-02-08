Council looking for ‘housemates’ for Ballina navy cadets

TS Lismore navy cadets on parade at the Ballina Tattoo.

Ballina Shire Council is looking for new housemates for the Ballina Navy Cadets.

Council is currently seeking expressions of interest from community groups to use part of the council building at 26 Endeavour Close, Ballina.

The building is currently leased to the Lismore Australian Naval Cadets, and it would be available weekdays from Monday to Thursday.

At its July 2020 meeting, council resolved to advise the Australian Navy Cadets of its intention to move to a month-to-month situation, to allow council to receive a report on the use of the land for the benefit of the entire community, such as the SES.

After that, the SES confirmed it is not interested in the building.

Last September, council decided to offer the Ballina Navy Cadets a new 18-month lease before a definite solution is found.

TS Lismore Inc, the organisation that runs the Navy cadets in the area, has occupied the council-owned property since 1988.

A further report will be provided to council, prior to or by September 2021, on the progress of the commercial negotiations between the Department of Defence and Ballina Shire Council.

Interested community groups can download the Expression of Interest document on Council's website at ballina.etenderbox.com.au

The facility will be available to inspect between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, February 13.

The closing date for Expressions of Interest is 2pm (AEDT) Monday, February 22.