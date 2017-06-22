Council kills off rail corridor bypass

THERE was blood on the tracks at this mornings meeting of Byron Shire Council with councillors voting down a motion to explore the costs of putting a CBD bypass through the existing disused rail corridor.

Labour councillors Paul Spooner and Jan Hackett with independent councillor Cate Coorey voted to support the motion.

Cr Paul Spooner, who put up the original motion said with council $6m short of the estimated $20m needed for the bypass as planned, today's decision not to explore the option was a wasted opportunity.

"This was potentially a way to deliver the bypass earlier and at a lower cost,” Cr Spooner said.

"We will now have to go to the state government cap in hand to get the extra funds.

Before the meeting a glimmer of hope remained the rail corridor near the Byron Bay CBD could be used as a road bypass around the town after the emergence of a letter from the State Government to Ballina Greens MP Tamara Smith, saying it would be willing to look at the idea.

This is the first time the State Government had signalled its willingness to look at the option and came hard on the heels of Byron Shire Council successfully defending itself against an attempt by the Butler Street Community Group to stop the current Bypass plan in the Land and Environment Court.

Councillor Spooner's motion asked that council, "Provide an updated estimate for the full construction costs of the (existing) proposed Byron Bay bypass, provide an estimate for the full construction costs of a roadway within the rail corridor... and identify the available sources of funds to construct the Byron Bay bypass.

Ms Smith received the letter on June 1 written on behalf of the NSW Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, saying "...if Byron Shire Council... wishes to propose the construction of a road within a specific section of the rail corridor... the NSW Government would be happy to consider its proposal in further detail.”