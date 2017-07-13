Council issue? Now it's much easier to Report it

DON'T IGNORE IT, REPORT IT: A new online service with Byron Council makes it easier to report issues such as rubbish.

A NEW service to help make it easier and faster for people to get in touch with Byron Shire Council on a wide range of issues and topics has been unveiled.

Report it is a new online service where people can easily report a problem, make a request or seek information.

According to the council, testing has so far revealed it takes an average of less than 90 seconds for users to generate reports and requests to the council using the new tool.

Council Director of Infrastructure Services Phil Holloway said Report it was designed to make it simple for people to contact the council about things such as traffic, parking, beaches, public health and safety, rubbish or council facilities.

"People might be looking for information about building and development or they might want to ask a question about council services and they can do this by using Report it,” he said.

"People can also upload photographs of that abandoned vehicle, pothole or overgrown property which will make it easier for our staff to understand issues and problems and hopefully get them resolved.”

Report it is mobile friendly and can be used on your mobile phone or tablet so it's now the quickest way to get in touch with the council.

The council is hoping the easy online reporting tool will encourage people to get in touch with council staff to report any issues.

Report it can be found on the Byron Council's home page www.byron.nsw.gov.au.