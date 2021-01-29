Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

A stop work order has been issued for 75 Rifle Range Rd. A development application for various work remains before Byron Shire Council and is still on public exhibition.

LATEST: Byron Shire Council staff are investigating reports of alleged unauthorised work at a rural property.

A council spokeswoman confirmed a stop work order had been issued for a Bangalow property.

A development application relating to proposed works at that property are currently before the council and are on public exhibition until Tuesday.

"A stop work order has been issued at a proposed development site at Rifle Range Road, Bangalow," the spokeswoman said.

"Council staff are responding in accordance with our enforcement policy.

"A statement will be released following further investigations."

Initial report: Thursday January 28, 4.30pm

Byron Shire Council has confirmed a stop work order has been issued for unauthorised work at a Bangalow property.

The order relates to work undertaken at 75 Rifle Range Rd.

A development application seeking approval for the construction of a new three-bedroom house, swimming pool, cabana and shed was lodged with the council on January 5.

Through the DA, applicant Legate Pty Ltd also seeks approval to change the approved use of an existing facility on the site.

Barry Wain is named as having commissioned reports that accompany the DA.

According to RP Data, the property is owned by Legate Pty Ltd - a private company -

The council has not yet determined the application, which is on public exhibition until February 2.

Linda Sparrow, president of Bangalow Koalas, took to social media to express her concerns about the works and urge people to have their say on the proposal.

"Right now we urgently need your help protecting our koalas in Bangalow," Ms Sparrow wrote.

"Right in the middle of our koala corridor a development application is in to create a new driveway and widen the dirt road up top of Rifle Range Rd on council land."

Ms Sparrow said DA documents falsely claim there are no koalas on the property.

"Yes there are (koalas)," she said.

"We have trapped and rescued one, I've rescued them along the council verge and koalas frequent the camphors running along this section," she wrote.

"Koalas are often seen on property, including breeding females and mothers and joeys.

"The proposed driveway will run along the existing koala habitat and planted koala habitat on his property - effectively causing a barrier for koalas to safely cross."