Council all ears for ideas to improve Byron CBD

Samantha Poate
| 21st Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Byron Shire Council are seeking community input to inform the future development of Byron Bay
Byron Shire Council are seeking community input to inform the future development of Byron Bay

HEAD down Jonson Street, Byron Bay this weekend to have your ideas heard to improve traffic, pedestrian and cycling conditions in the CBD.

Specialist traffic and movement consultants, MRCagney, have been recruited by Byron Shire Council to engage the community through a series of pop up studios and community presentations to collate residents input to improve the town centre.

Principal at MRCagney, Steven Burgess said they will be holding workshops and talking to locals on the street to gauge what the people want.

"We have got a little parklet set up in the main street, where we are just asking people as they walk past what they think about moving around Byron Bay," Mr Burgess said.

"We find that by setting it out on the street we get a more varied demographic, we get access to a lot more people and we get to talk to people as they are actually using the street."

"We are going to make some recommendations to council about what they should do, if anything, about addressing movement in Byron into the future."

The feedback will be used to inform the Access to Movement Study and Strategy which was identified as a priority in the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan.

Byron Shire Council's Acting Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, Sharyn French, said that access and movement in the town centre was a major concern for people during public consultation for the Masterplan.

"When we spoke to the community they told us they were frustrated about traffic congestion, a lack of pedestrian and cycling access and public transport," Ms French said.

"When Council developed the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan traffic was identified as the biggest issue for the town centre and the Access and Movement Strategy will look at ways we can improve the street and pathway networks," she said.

Mr Burgess said MRCagney has already completed a similar process in Mullumbimby and Bangalow, which were both very successful.

"We had lots of people which was really good because that's a measure of how excited, how committed and how much people care about their town," he said.

"We got some great information there and we just had a chat to council about how we might move forward there with some nice, exciting and innovative stuff."

People are invited to drop-in and share their ideas at a pop up studio near The Northern Hotel on Jonson St between the following times:

Friday July 21- 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday July 22- 9am to 12noon

The next community presentations will be on Saturday 22, from 10am to 12pm at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire council cycling northern rivers northern rivers development traffic

