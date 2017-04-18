News

Could 'texting bays' help save lives on NSW highways?

Bill North
| 18th Apr 2017 10:55 AM
Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TOO often we're reporting on fatalities and major accidents on our roads. Too often poor concentration due to distractions such as texting are to blame.

Could 'texting bays' be the answer to help save lives on NSW highways?

It's an idea already being rolled out in one Australian stateIn an Australian first, texting bays are being rolled out in Western Australia to enable people to respond to the compulsion to check their messages.

The trial involves five texting bays identified by electronic signs along the Forrest and South Western highways. Some of the off-road parking areas are situated next to Driver Reviver sites while others are being used exclusively for texting.

"It's a siding on the side of the road that gives people the opportunity to get out of the traffic flow, get off the road, to park lawfully and then enable them to respond to what is a compulsion that people often feel in regard to checking their text message," Western Australian Road Safety Commissioner Kim Papalia said.

"There is a clear message that the text can wait until it is safe to check it ... we do recognise that texting is an issue in this state and we're taking active steps to see how we can mitigate that.

"This is recognition of behaviour and how you can positively influence better outcomes in terms of behaviour."

Reader poll

Should NSW trial texting bays on highways?

  • View Results

The Queensland Government has confirmed it will review the trial to encourage drivers to pull over in order to send and receive text messages.

"We currently have no plans to trial texting bays but will review the results of the WA evaluation once their trial has finished," a Queensland Traffic and Main Roads Department spokeswoman said.

The Daily Examiner has sought comment from the NSW Roads and Maritime Services on whether it has plans for texting bays in New South Wales.

>> RELATED VIDEO: "Never play with your phone ... You just never know what's around the corner."

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fatalities highways mobile sms technology texting

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Could 'texting bays' help save lives on NSW highways?

Could 'texting bays' help save lives on NSW highways?

IN AN Australian first, texting bays are being rolled out in Western Australia to enable people to respond to the compulsion to check their messages.

Hospital delays 'dramatically reduced' baby's survival hopes

Coroner calls for review of hospital's midwife policies

Ready, set, sign on for Swim Classic

OCEAN SWIM: Byron Bay Winter Whales president Peter Kendall and his daughter Tess Hoinville cross the line together at the 2016 Swim Classic.

Sign on for the Ocean Swim Classic and mini-swim

TRAFFIC WATCH: 15km queue on Pacific Highway

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes closed on Centenary Highway Brisbane.

Motorists are advised to allow an extra 40 minutes travel time

Local Partners

Could 'texting bays' help save lives on NSW highways?

IN AN Australian first, texting bays are being rolled out in Western Australia to enable people to respond to the compulsion to check their messages.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

HAS Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force? Is that why he was in hiding for all of The Force Awakens?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,050,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Master Built Home with B &amp; B Capability and Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 $2,800,000 to...

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

A Wonderful Country Lifestyle

131 Currie Road, The Channon 2480

House 4 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located just beyond the Byron Bay Hinterland, near the picturesque village The Channon, this beautiful 22.16 hectare (approx. 55 acre) property offers a peaceful...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!