Cameron Smith is reportedly considering the Gold Coast Titans. Picture: Brett Costello
Could Cameron Smith be set to play in Lismore?

Adam Daunt
22nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Lismore could be graced with by one of rugby league's future immortals with Cameron Smith reportedly considering the Gold Coast Titans as an option for 2021.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, the Titans, along with the Brisbane Broncos, are being considered by Smith as options to extend his illustrious career.

Lismore is set to host the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors for a trial game at Oakes Oval on February 27.

The potential addition of Smith to the Titans roster would add excitement to a game which is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell has previously the club are excited to play in front of a capacity crowd in Lismore.

"We are committed to the area as this is Titans heartland and this region is one we want to continue to invest in," he said.

"There'll be a full day of football at Oakes Oval and whether you're a footy fan or experiencing rugby league for the first time, this will be a great spectacle."

SEE MORE: Titans and Warriors set to clash at Oakes Oval

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy told The Daily Telegraph that he was unaware whether Smith had made a decision on his playing future,

"He deserves the right to make that decision when it's right for him, so I'd just leave it at that," Bellamy told The Daily Telegraph.

