Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO VISITORS: Byron Shire beaches are a good example of the lack of tourists in the area.
NO VISITORS: Byron Shire beaches are a good example of the lack of tourists in the area.
News

Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
9th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 50 people in Northern NSW have come down with COVID-19.

In 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday at 8pm, two new cases brought the region’s total from 49 to 51.

This comes as NSW had just 39 confirmed cases over the same time period, bringing the state’s total to 2773.

Tweed and Byron local government areas hold the lion’s share of cases, with 14 people infected in each shire.

Next, there are eight patients from the Clarence Valley, seven from Ballina, six from Lismore, and between one and four in Richmond Valley and Tenterfield areas respectively.

On Tuesday night, two local patients were in hospital, including one who was in intensive care.

All Northern NSW Local Health District COVID-19 clinics will remain open over the Easter long weekend.

These are located at:

Byron Central Hospital – open 10am-4pm, The Tweed Hospital – open 10am-6pm, Lismore Base Hospital – open 10am-6pm and Grafton Base Hospital – open 10am-6pm.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 testing health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW RULES: Coast residents will need pass to visit Tweed

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Coast residents will need pass to visit Tweed

        News Gold Coast residents have been warned they may not be allowed to return home if they visit the Tweed without a border pass under strict new measures announced this...

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education 260 NSW council childcare centres to avoid closure

        NORPA secures four-year funding

        premium_icon NORPA secures four-year funding

        News THE Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 over four years for NORPA from 2021.

        EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        premium_icon EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        News HOW often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you’ve...