Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia Launches Coronavirus Tracking App
Australia Launches Coronavirus Tracking App
News

Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Claire Gould
by
27th Apr 2020 11:43 AM

Five new areas in NSW have been added to the state's growing list of COVID-19 hot spots, with residents undergoing any symptoms of the virus urged to come forward and be tested.

Meanwhile concerned doctors say their elderly patients on the Gold Coast-Tweed border are too scared to drive across for appointments during travel restrictions.

And more than 1.1 million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app since it launched late yesterday,  smashing fears privacy concerns will deter users.

coronaviruspromo

Scott Morrison has seen an unprecedented turnaround in approval with his coronavirus strategy, wiping out the losses he sustained from his handling of the bushfire crisis, accourding to the latest Newspoll data.

The known symptoms of the coronavirus are well established: a dry cough, muscle aches, fevers, chills, headaches and even losing your sense of taste and smell.

But there are emerging questions over whether strange chickenpox-style rashes, hives, broken blood vessels, and even what's being called "COVID toes" could provide a clue that some people are infected, particularly teenagers and children.

Petrol is the cheapest its been in 20 years. But while it may be good news for motorists, it could cause major problems down the track.

And after being one of the first celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Tom Hanks has announced that his blood will be used to help find a vaccine.

 

EDITOR'S PICKS

Aussies warned against X-rated COVID-19 cash fix

US moves to reopen within weeks

Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days
 

coronavirus covid-19 nsw
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will you download the COVID-19 app?

        premium_icon Will you download the COVID-19 app?

        News AUTHORITIES say the app will help lift restrictions earlier.

        Aged care dilemma as families despair over no contact rule

        premium_icon Aged care dilemma as families despair over no contact rule

        Health Nursing homes defend shutting their doors in defiance of government advice

        Man charged with alleged drug possession, reckless driving

        premium_icon Man charged with alleged drug possession, reckless driving

        News QUEENSLANDER faces court after crossing border into NSW.

        Man cops two $1000 health order fines in one day

        premium_icon Man cops two $1000 health order fines in one day

        News THE 24-year-old was spoken to by police at Ocean Shores on Saturday.