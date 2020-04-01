Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

A 95-year-old woman has died overnight in NSW, taking the national virus death toll to 20, and the state toll to nine deaths.

But in a great move of support, NSW officials have called on the state to rally behind our frontline health workers and support them with daily acts of kindness as they face their darkest hours on the job.

Nine cruise ships floating off the NSW coast could flood the state's hospitals with coronavirus patients, NSW Police have warned.

Police are urging foreign cruise ships in NSW waters to immediately sail home rather than risk crippling our medical system and infecting citizens.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Tuesday revealed the nine cruise ships were either docked in NSW or waiting off the coast.

"There are thousands of people, potentially, in cruise ships off our coasts that aren't members of our state and if we take them in, then that could well flood our system unnecessarily," Mr Fuller said.

"All the hard work we've done could be over. We will continue to allow them to have fuel and food … but it is time to go to your port of origin."

Surgeries, doctors and nurses across the Bellingen Shire have united in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in the absence of government funding, have opened up an independent drive-through testing clinic.

The clinic which has been in operation at the former Bellorana Aged Care Facility for the past week provides a single point for the assessment and testing for anyone in the Bellingen Shire who thinks they may have a COVID-19 infection.

This includes those living in Dorrigo, Urunga, Thora, Kalang, Raleigh, and others.

Meanwhile a NSW man arrested after repeatedly breaching self-isolation orders has sobbed as a magistrate said she would not release him from prison.

As the state government continues to enforce stricter social distancing measures, there are questions around how it works. We asked an expert to reflect on some common scenarios.

And there'll be no cries of 'fore' this weekend as golf courses across the Northern Rivers have been forced to shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after Golf Australia said the sport could no longer continue as it was not an essential exercise under the new COVID-19 measures.

Elsewhere, the most infected coronavirus cohort in Australia are women aged in their twenties, according to statistics from the federal Health Department - because they won't stay home.

Amid the COVID-19 chaos, everyone is being urged to get the flu vaccine early this year. Australia has developed a four-strain super vaccine now available free to those over 65.

An Italian waitress on a working holiday visa has been stranded in Australia for more than two weeks because she cannot afford the flight home after greedy Qatar airline quoted $12,000 a ticket home.

And Prince William, now known as "the last royal standing", has revealed he wants to be front and centre in the battle against COVID-19.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, spent two years flying medics to emergencies before stepping down in 2017.

But he has privately said he wants to get back in the cockpit and help out on the front line.

EDITORS PICKS

'Healthy' 13 year old UK's youngest virus victim

Dad's amazing lawn makeover pleases bored kids

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home