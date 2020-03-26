Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

AS the national death toll now sits at 11, there are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, with four people testing positive overnight.

This increase comes after a spike of new cases on Tuesday, when 10 people tested positive in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Most COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW were acquired overseas.

IN PICTURES: CHAOS AT THE BORDER CROSSING

Major delays are expected as most of the border crossings between NSW and Queensland are closed for 'months.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler warned motorists that traffic could be delayed for hours and the operation would continue for "months, not weeks".

"The border restrictions we have in place are going to cause pain to the community in terms of having to wait … and being delayed.Plan ahead and be prepared for a lot of inconvenience."

Meanwhile NSW Police will be cracking down on companies and individuals who ignore strict coronavirus lockdown measures, with authorities given the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to $5000 from midnight tonight.

Police Minister David Elliott today announced officers will be able to issue individuals a $1000 fine for not self-isolating, with corporations facing a fine of $5000 if they remain open despite Tuesday night's "stage 2" announcement.

At a national level, top doctors who are advising the National Cabinet say the next stage of the lockdown should include the closure of "all activities" except essential industries and services, meaning retail shops would also close.

"Cases of locally acquired disease with no link to returned travel or a confirmed case are starting to occur in specific geographic regions," the AHPPC report stated.

"Weddings and religious services continue to feature in transmission events."

Aussie icon Bunnings has introduced new buying restrictions as panic buyers clear the shelves of essential items.

Under the new, temporary restrictions, which came into effect today, shoppers will be restricted to a maximum of four items per person for cleaning and storage products, gardens sprayers and batteries.

There will be a maximum of one item per customer for generators, gas bottles, respirators or face masks, fuel cans, methylated spirits and turpentine.

As the coronavirus continues to bite, Flight Centre is standing down 3800 workers in Australia.

The announcement comes two weeks after the travel agent company announced it was shutting down 100 stores across the country.

And in good news for everyone everywhere, the government has backflipped on its decision to restrict hairdressers and barbers to 30-minute appointments.

EDITORS PICKS

Queensland schools to go 'student free'

Aussie brewers can't survive without local support

TV chef's chilling post before virus death

Infected UK tourist who stayed on Hamilton Island nabbed