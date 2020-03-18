Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

AUSSIES are continuing to panic in face of the coronavirus pandemic, with a shocking attack at a Coles supermarket in Lismore over a flour shortage.

Meanwhile, a third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW has been confirmed. The patient is currently self-isolating and will continue to do so.

Dr Jane Jelfs, Acting Director of the North Coast Public Health Unit, said "We encourage members of the public to continue to practice good hygiene, including hand-washing and social distancing, and to remain alert to any changing advice from health authorities.

In a true show of community spirit, a mum and her 17-month-old bub are planning to visit elderly people isolated in the Byron Shire due to coronavirus threats, in an effort to "combat the negative effects of social isolation".

In national news, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison has banned overseas travel and non essential crowds greater than 100 people but schools will remain open for the time being.

There are tough new penalties for those required to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know, including when and how to do it.

Meanwhile in the fight to find a vaccine or cure for the virus, Australian researchers have used two widely available antiviral drugs to wipe out coronavirus in a lab test, as scientists successfully map the immune system's response to mild cases of the disease.

