Coronavirus crackdown forces closure of kids’ parks

Byron Shire Council is closing its outdoor playgrounds in a bid to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Byron Shire Council is closing its outdoor playgrounds in a bid to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

PLAYGROUNDS across the Byron Shire will be closed from midnight tonight,

The decision has come in response to the most recent health restrictions on social gatherings.

We ask the public to assist us by avoiding our playgrounds and demonstrating safe social distancing in all our public spaces at this time,” the council said in a statement.

“Our outdoor crews are working to erect signage at our most used playgrounds today.

“Please be patient as we work to get more signage deployed around the Shire.

“We thank you for your co-operation at this challenging time.”

The closures come amid a range of other sweeping measures by the council, including a #ByronStayHome campaign.