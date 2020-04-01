42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW has doubled in less than a week.

THE NUMBER of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW has doubled in less than a week.

As of March 31 at 8pm, there were four new confirmed cases bringing the total to 42 in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

This is up from 17 cases on March 24.

A new COVID-19 clinic is opening at Byron Central Hospital.

It will operate from Thursday, running seven days a week between 10am and 4pm.

The free clinic will welcome backpackers in the Byron Shire who have any COVID-19 symptoms, even if those symptoms are mild.

The health district will be working with agencies including Byron Shire Council to advertise the clinic and the expanded target group eligible for testing to connect with the backpacking community.

Health district chief executive Wayne Jones told the ABC we are yet to see the worst of the pandemic on the North Coast.

"Any comment that we're not seeing as great a number as anticipated, don't take any comfort in that, we are very confident the worst is yet to come," Mr Jones said.

"We don't want any relaxation of people's attitude towards self-isolation, social distancing and hygiene measures.

"The latest measure out of government that police will take a much stronger position on enforcing these isolation strategies is evidence enough that it's going to get worse."