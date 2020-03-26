Corona-zones: NSW suburbs with most COVID-19 cases revealed

As NSW coronavirus cases continue to rise, a heat map has been created to pinpoint exactly what suburbs sick residents reside.

South Eastern Sydney has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with between 161-320, followed by between 161-320 cases in South Eastern Sydney, and between 81-160 cases in Northern Sydney.

Both Western, South Western Sydney and the Hunter New England region have between 41-80 cases each.

The latest data comes as NSW Health and the Australian Border Force point fingers about who is responsible for why the Ruby Princess cruise ship was allowed to unload passengers earlier this week.

About 2,700 passengers were allowed to walk freely off the ship before about 100 people from the boat tested positive to the deadly virus.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the heat maps were an important tool but urged people in areas with low numbers of cases not to get complacent.

"Just because your community is not on the heat map we are putting up in terms of the number of cases, please don't assume that you might not have people walking around in your community who are suspected of having it or should be in isolation," Ms Berejiklian said.

"In particular, police not only are ramping up their presence around all of our ports but also in rural and regional communities to follow up those cases of known people who should be in isolation to make sure we don't spread this further anywhere, let alone in those rural and regional communities."

The latest figures, provided by NSW Health, show that there are now more than 1200 cases of coronavirus across the state.

The majority of these cases are concentrated in metropolitan areas, before the numbers sharply decline in regional locations.

In the Illawarra Shoalhaven region, the Nepean and Blue Mountains region and the Central Coast there are between 21-40 confirmed cases.

While in Mid North Coast, northern NSW and Western NSW cases drop between 21-40.

