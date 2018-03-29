Feldman rushed to hospital after ‘stabbing’

Corey Feldman in hospital after he was attacked. Picture: Twitter

COREY Feldman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a "murder attempt" he believes is due to his ongoing efforts to expose sexual abuse in Hollywood.

The Sun reports that the actor, 46, shared two pictures of himself in a hospital gown on Twitter and wrote, in all caps: "IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I'M OK![sic]"

He followed it by writing: "@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE "WOLFPACK" & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?"

In one picture he can be seen lying down as a medic inspects his mouth while his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, watches with a worried expression on her face.

The star then clarified that only one of the attackers stabbed him.

But Los Angeles police have disputed the star's claims, telling the Daily Mail that officers were called to a residence in Reseda just before midnight on Tuesday (6pm AEDT) in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Feldman was reportedly at the residence and suffering from a minor abdominal wound he said had been caused by an unknown sharp object.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told the Daily Mail that the actor was stopped at an intersection when a man approached the window on the driver's side of the car, made a "jabbing motion" before running off.

Officer Madison told the Daily Mail there were no visible injuries on Feldman's body.

Feldman has pledged to expose an alleged paedophile network in Hollywood responsible for abusing young boys in the industry.

Last year The Goonies and Stand By Me star announced details of his "truth campaign" feature film, which will provide an "honest and true depiction of child abuse" in the film industry, after he was previously "prevented from doing so".

Feldman, who shot to fame as a child actor, claimed to have been repeatedly abused, along with his fellow childhood star Corey Haim, by powerful industry figures.

He claims Haim told him to get the truth about the abuse out in the open prior to his death in 2010.

Speaking to E! he said: "Corey asked me to make sure that if he died before me that his story was told. I am doing exactly that … The only thing left is he wants people to know who the assailant was, and I hope to God that one day that story can be told, too."

Feldman previously said there were six abusers, "one of whom is still very powerful today".

Feldman also revealed he feared for his life because of his plan to out the abusers in a seven-minute-long YouTube post.

He said: "Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos.

"I've been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed.

"Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk."

The star also says that something spooked his band mates in Corey Feldman & The Angels, prompting them to up and quit the band out of fear for their lives.

He added: "I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family. I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfil this mission."

This article originally appeared in The Sun