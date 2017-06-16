News

Coranderrk: History told in black and white

Javier Encalada
| 15th Jun 2017 12:52 PM
ON STAGE: Actor Trevor Jamieson (front) stars in the Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir production of Coranderrk.
ON STAGE: Actor Trevor Jamieson (front) stars in the Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir production of Coranderrk. James Henry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Wurundjeri people of Victoria, headed by cousins Simon Wonga and William Barak, created Coranderrk in 1859, located 50km north-east of Melbourne, it was the first ever self-managed reservation of Aboriginal people in the country.

Scottish preacher John Green and wife Mary founded the place with them, but there was something very different between the Greens and other Europeans: they believed the Wurundjeri people - and all aboriginal people - were equals to Europeans and deserved to be treated with respect.

The reservation was allowed by the Board of Protection (the cornerstone of paternalistic colonialism disguised as 'protection') and soon as their crops were a big success, the children were robust and happy, their women well dressed and elegant and the men smart and agile.

Soon after the Board of Protection took their earnings away, failed to deliver a hospital, and the workers went on strike.

 

 

A Parliamentary Inquiry in 1881 is the basis of Corranderk, the theatre play by Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir Theatre, coming to Lismore as part of the NORPA Season 2017.

Director Eva Grace Mullaly explains the 70-minute stage production tells the story using the words of the people who participated in the inquiry, verbatum.

"It's not made up, or dramatised, it's a verbatum work, that is astonishingly strong," she said.

"Most of the scenes are verbatum from the transcripts of the Coranderrk inquiry."

Four actors, lead by Trevor Jamieson, play around 20 different roles.

 

Not a challenging piece

Mullaly said East Coast audiences have clearly expressed a desire to understand more of Australian history.

"Audiences want these stories, and they want to learn, and they want to experience history."

The director said the piece is not one set to challenge race relations.

"This is not a challenging piece," she said.

"This is a historical piece.

"Western Australia (where Mullaly is from) did not pick up this piece to go on tour around their state, neither did Tasmania nor South Australia, and that says a lot about where are we at with race relations around the country.

"This is a tried and tested play that everyone has loved thus far."

 

Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir will bring their piece Coranderrk to Lismore.
Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir will bring their piece Coranderrk to Lismore. Tyson Mowarin

Their strategy

Eva Grace Mullay said the most surprising part of this story is the sophistication of the Wurundjeri people's strategy to win their land back.

"These people used the government's system and the constructs of Western society against Western society," she said.

"They didn't go in an aboriginal fashion to fix this, they used the Western law system to get what they wanted."

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on June 30 and July 1. Visit norpa.org.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aboriginal australian history belvoir coranderrk ilbijerri theatre company lismore norpa northern rivers entertainment whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

THE band is marking the 20th anniversary of the album with a mammoth 49-track multi-format re-release including a red vinyl.

FLOOD EVENT: Water levels begin to fall

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive has been cut off by rising waters.

Wilsons River at Lismore falls below minor flood levels

OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

COUNCILLOR: Byron Shire Councillor Cate Coorey

Rural Lands are under pressure

ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head.

Roads across Northern Rivers closed due to heavy rainfall

Local Partners

Byron Bay the east coast's best pork

THE Steak Your Claim competition looks for Australia's very best pork

Byron High play ponders eternity

100 is the Byron Bay High School's debut Year 11 theatre production.

Byron High's new play challenges audiences.

Illy is ready to give us his Two Degrees

TOURING: Australian rapper Illy.

Rapper is coming back with new music in September

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

AN 118-YEAR-OLD painting has been discovered by New Zealand’s Antarctic Heritage Trust at Cape Adare in Antarctica.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Heston Blumenthal guest stars in season nine of MasterChef Australia.

Acclaimed chef’s return will have contestants transcending food.

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Contact Agent

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

&quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

. Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON*** "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!