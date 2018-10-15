Menu
A police officer's nose was broken during a violent arrest in Murwillumbah on Saturday.
Crime

Cop's nose broken during violent Murwillumbah arrest

Rick Koenig
by
15th Oct 2018 5:48 PM

A MAN who allegedly punched a police officer in the face and broke their nose has been arrested and charged.

Police said about 12.20pm on Saturday, officers saw a 25-year-old Bilambil man sitting in a vehicle which was parked in Church Lane, Murwillumbah.

Police spoke to the man who gave a false name.

Further inquiries indicated the male had an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was removed from the vehicle and as police were about to handcuff him, he attempted to run from the officers.

Police grabbed the male and he resisted and wrestled violently.

The male resisted for some time before he was eventually subdued and handcuffed.

During the incident, the male allegedly hit an officer in the face, causing a suspected broken nose.

The male was taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station, where a search found a NSW driver's licence that did not belong to him.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

Tweed Daily News

