Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
Crime

Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
15th Apr 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for indigenous activist Lex Patrick Wotton after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Mr Wotton has been charged with four offences - contravening a direction of police, driving over the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a learner/probationary/provisional licence, failing to comply with learning while the holder of a class C learner licence and failing to display L plates.

Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds
Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds

The matters were listed for mention in the Townsville Magistrates Court on April 14.

Mr Wotton was front and centre of the notorious 2004 Palm Island riots, before he led the charge to secure a historic $30 million racial discrimination class action payout and apology from the Queensland Government.

hugh.suffell@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

court crime lex wooton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        Premium Content $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        News Work on the upgrade is set to begin within 12 months and it will mean haulage limits and single-lane traffic flow become a thing of the past.

        Man’s actions made bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

        Premium Content Man’s actions made bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

        Crime Man arrested on an outstanding warrant almost five years after the incident.

        'We don't want to be a reality show punchline': Byron locals

        Premium Content 'We don't want to be a reality show punchline': Byron locals

        News Thousands sign petition against planned reality show

        Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Crime Woolgoolga man arrested and charged as police continue inquiries