Cops horrified by driver behaviour after four killed over Easter

The Queensland holiday road toll has climbed to four and with thousands expected to journey home today in wet conditions, police are urging drivers to play it safe.

A 69-year-old man died yesterday when the car he was travelling in with his wife veered into a tree on the Sunshine Coast's David Low Way about 7am on Easter Sunday.

The woman, also aged 69, remained in a critical condition last night after the horror crash which saw firefighters use the jaws of life to cut the couple from the car.

A man died after becoming trapped in a car that hit a tree, flipped on its roof and became submerged in water on the Gold Coast about 9.20pm Sunday.

It followed the tragic death of a 23-year-old Linthorpe woman on Friday after she fell from the back of the ute along a road at Springvale, west of Toowoomba.

Another young woman, aged in her 30s, was killed when her car crashed off Kennedy Highway 5kms east of Mount Garnet, inland of Cairns, at 5.40am on Good Friday.

More than 80 people had been injured in 65 crashes as of Saturday night and with torrential rain forecast for large parts of the state, police urged drivers to take it slow.

Road Policing acting superintendent Stephen Donnolly said there had been some "ridiculous speeds" seen over Easter and officers had issued more than 1700 fines for speeding.

He said that 82 fines had been issued to people for not wearing their seatbelts and 41 drivers had been busted using their mobile phones.

Act Supt Donnelly urged drivers to take breaks, share the driving and "take responsibility".

"More people are on our roads at this time of year and we have wet weather affecting large parts of the state road network as people are returning home from the Easter break," he said.

"The number of lives being lost on Queensland is tragically much higher than previous years. Everyone needs to do their part to reduce serious and fatal crashes."

