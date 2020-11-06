Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Crime

Cops foil quarantine hotel guest’s sneaky drug package

by HELEN KEMPTON
6th Nov 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.
A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.


Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        Premium Content Secrets of great whites: What 3-year shark study revealed

        News After studying 444 tagged white sharks off our coast, it’s been revealed what time of day, water temps and tides these ocean predators like best.

        Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

        Premium Content Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

        News NSW Government weighs in on water strategy for the Far North Coast

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Dennis Dalton was found with severe head injuries in 2013

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription