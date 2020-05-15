An ex-prisoner who allegedly pointed a gun at a prison guard was cornered by police last night after more than 24 hours on the run.

Kirwan Police arrested and charged three people alleged to have been involved in the incident on Wednesday morning where a prion officer was followed and threatened with a gun.

The group, who were initially spotted in a stolen white Mazda, were found wandering around Heatley about 11pm last night.

Guards intercept cars at Townsville Correctional Complex after an officer was threatened with a gun on Wednesday. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police officers on trail bikes approached two men and a woman in a street, but the 19-year-old man alleged to have pointed the gun at the prison guard tried to run.

The teenager was corned by several other officers who were part of a police operation targeting property crime in the area.

Police believe some members of the group have been in and out of jail.

A Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

Crews were investigating whether these alleged crimes were connected to a group of juveniles who crashed a stolen car into a Kirwan home yesterday.

The trio, all aged 19 years old, were charged and will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Originally published as Cops corner ex-prisoner after guard threatened with gun