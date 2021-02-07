Cops called to multiple stabbings at Northern Rivers farm

Emergency services are currently attending a Hare Krishna property near Murwillumbah following reports of multiple stabbing incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said crews were called to the Eungella property about 9pm after initial reports there had a been a multiple stabbing.

Early reports suggested at six people had been hurt.

But the police spokesman said upon arrival, officers found the alleged offender and "another party" required medical treatment for stab wounds.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were also on scene.

It is understood at least two people are now in a serious but stable condition.

More information to come.