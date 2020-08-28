Cops bust huge Snowys ice syndicate: 10 charged

NSW Police have smashed a massive drug syndicate which is alleged to have been involved in supplying "ice'' and other drugs throughout the Snowy Mountains region, including the snowfields.

Six men and four women were arrested on Thursday and charged with more than 60 offences relating to the distribution of drugs over a six-month period.

NSW police officers have charged 10 people …

… in relation to an alleged drug syndicate. Pictures: NSW Police

"At the start of the snow season we made it clear that things will be very different in and around our snowfields," Detective Superintendent Kevin McNeil, Southern Region operations manager said.

"Under Operation Snow Safe, we have officers deployed to Jindabyne and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of the wider community. Taking drug suppliers off our streets is another way we are continuing to tackle crime in our regional towns and communities.''

He said the arrests on Thursday would make it a lot harder for people in the area to obtain methamphetamine and other illegal substances.

Police also seized cocaine.

"The supply of drugs in regional towns has a major impact on our community, and it simply won't be tolerated," Supt McNeil said.

"And we will keep investigating and arresting people involved in the supply of illegal substances.''

This firearm was seized during raids on houses in Cooma and Queanbeyan. Picture: NSW Police

Police are cracking down on the drug trade at snowfields. Picture: NSW Police

During raids on homes in Queanbeyan and Cooma, officers from the Southern Region Enforcement Squad seized drugs, a firearm and electronic devices.

Just after 8am on Thursday, search warrants were executed at five homes in the Cooma area, resulting in four men - aged 29, 34, 35 and 46 - and two women - aged 25 and 35 - being taken into custody.

A fifth man, aged 28, was arrested at Cooma Police Station later in the day.

Soon after, two search warrants were executed at homes at Queanbeyan, where a 31-year-old man and two women - aged 25 and 37 - were arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station.

Strike Force Heeterra was established earlier this year to investigate the drug trade in the region. Picture: NSW Police

All 10 people have been charged with offences ranging from supplying a prohibited drug to participate in a criminal group.

In February 2020, Strike Force Heeterra was established by the Southern RES to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Snowy Mountains and Queanbeyan regions.

"The officers involved have helped out in fighting bushfires, floods and border patrols to stop the spread of coronavirus but still managed to keep this investigation going and come up with a great result.''

More arrests are expected.

Police are determined to keep the skifields safe for families and other skiers. Picture: Destination NSW

Originally published as Cops bust huge Snowys ice syndicate: 10 charged

