STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
Cop to face Bundy court after being stood down

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
A 53-YEAR-OLD policeman from the Road Policing Command has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It is alleged the incident happened while he was on duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

