Police officer seriously injured after Maitland pursuit
Crime

Cop fighting for life after NSW police pursuit

by Dan Proudman and Georgia Clark
15th Apr 2021 5:36 AM
A police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a trail bike during a pursuit at a roundabout in the Hunter Valley.

The male officer from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District was engaged in a pursuit with a trail bike on the New England Highway in Maitland when the accident occurred around 7pm on Wednesday.

It is understood the constable was out of his vehicle at a roundabout at Maitland and tried to stop the trail bike rider, who was allegedly speeding away from police.

The police officer is understood to have suffered skull, pelvis and leg fractures as well as spine and arm injuries in the incident Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.
Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.
As the officer attempted to stop the rider there has been a collision leaving the officer with injuries including multiple skull fractures, spine and arm injuries, pelvis fractures and leg fractures.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated the officer before taking him to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The male trail bike in his 20s was arrested and taken to John Hunter Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he remains under police guard.

Commuters are urged to allow plenty of extra time as emergency services work to clean-up the wreckage.

The Crash Investigation Unit are conducting inquiries into the circumstances around the incident.

Originally published as Cop fighting for life after NSW police pursuit

