Cop charged after rapist complaint

A POLICE officer has been charged with neglect of duty after a complaint about a sex offender failed to get him off the streets before he allegedly raped a child at a Sydney dance studio.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, allegedly raped, choked and filmed a seven-year-old girl he held captive in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November.

Two adults burst in and Sampieri allegedly stabbed one before being subdued, arrested and hauled before the courts on child rape and assault charges.

NSW Police said an internal investigation revealed a woman filed a complaint about an offensive call from Sampieri at St George police station on October 26.

At the time Sampieri was on parole after being jailed for raping a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint in his Illawarra home in 2012.

Had police at St George notified the parole board of the complaint, Sampieri's release could have been investigated and revoked, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters last year.

But he allegedly slipped through the net and went on to rape again. Police suspended the leading senior constable with pay following the internal investigation.

But they went one step further on Wednesday to charge the 31-year-old with four counts of neglecting duty.

His lawyer was served with a court attendance notice and the officer is expected before Downing Centre Local Court on June 6.

The case's notoriety, in the months following Sampieri's arrest, prompted more alleged victims to come forward.

Earlier this year he was charged with making dozens of offensive phone calls. His months-long spree saw him make as many as 15 calls on a single day, according to court documents.

Sampieri allegedly made 13 calls in November. Three of those were on the afternoon of November 15 - just four hours before he is accused of going into the dance studio.

The police officer remains suspended with pay.

Sampieri remains behind bars, bail refused, with his next court date scheduled for May 30.