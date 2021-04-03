Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer has been charged with drink driving three times over the legal limit after being caught in his own police force’s Easter RBT blitz.
A police officer has been charged with drink driving three times over the legal limit after being caught in his own police force’s Easter RBT blitz.
Crime

Cop allegedly caught over limit in own police RBT blitz

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN OFFICER of the NT Police has been allegedly busted three times over the legal limit by his own force, amid a crackdown on drink and drug driving over the Easter long weekend.

The off-duty cop, 46, was subjected to a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.158 on Friday, well over the limit of 0.05 per cent.

His driver's licence was immediately disqualified and he was charged with High Range Drink Driving.

NT Police open their Easter Driving Blitz targeting alcohol and drugs on the road. Picture Glenn Campbell
NT Police open their Easter Driving Blitz targeting alcohol and drugs on the road. Picture Glenn Campbell

The officer has been placed on leave and will face the Darwin Local Court on April 21.

It comes as NT Police continue their Easter road safety campaign, Operation Thalen, seeking to crack down on drink and drug driving over the long weekend.

Originally published as Cop allegedly caught three times over limit in own police RBT blitz

crime drink-driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wild weather could be heading our way

        Premium Content Wild weather could be heading our way

        News Severe weather forecast for the Northern Rivers, BOM

        Virus fears as thousands escape city for Easter

        Virus fears as thousands escape city for Easter

        Breaking Thousands of Sydneysiders flee the city for Easter holidays

        COVID detected in Ballina Shire sewage, new contact details

        COVID detected in Ballina Shire sewage, new contact details

        News “We urge everyone with even mild symptoms to (get tested)."

        Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Premium Content Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Crime The offer of a free mask was allegedly met with a violent response