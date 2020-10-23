Coopers recruit surprise Byron celebrity to launch new beer

Coopers Brewery are rebranding their Session Ale to be a Pacific Pale Ale.

COOPERS Brewery has bought in famous singer and Byron Bay resident Angus Stone to launch its new pacific pale ale.

The singer is most well known for his work as part of music duo Angus and Julia Stone but currently fronts band Dope Lemon, which will help promote the new beer with their second single from their upcoming third album.

The pacific pale ale is a rebrand of Coopers popular session ale and will be released in new branded cans in late October.

Angus Stone is serving as creative director for the content associated with the Pacific Pale Ale launch.

Angus Stone, who serves as creative director on the project's upcoming digital content, said he was excited to join forces with the famous Australian brand.

"I am so stoked to be partnering with an iconic Australian brand like Coopers. There's a big-time love for kicking back in the bay on a warm summer's afternoon drinking a great beer and I couldn't think of a better one than Coopers Pacific Pale Ale," said Angus.

Coopers Marketing and Innovation Director, Cam Pearce, said the rebrand will allow the company to better connect with its audience.

"It's still the same great tasting beer in a blue can but with a new name that we feel better reflects its position in the growing craft beer category," Mr Pearce said.

"So to better align with its category and reflect its refreshing, tropical flavour profile, we've changed the name to Pacific Pale Ale."