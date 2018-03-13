Eckstein flying under radar in classic rematch

Eckstein could be the knockout runner in the Coolmore Classic on Saturday. Picture: Jay Town

ECKSTEIN is a $26 chance with Ladbrokes for Saturday's $600,000 Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1500m) despite the fact she beat most of her rivals - at level weights - in the Myer Classic in the spring.

On Saturday she will carry just 53kg - 4.5kg less than Dixie Blossoms, 4kg less than Daysee Doom and 5kg less than topweight Foxplay.

She beat them all in the spring, along with the likes of Prompt Response, Heavens Above and Silent Sedition.

Dixie Blossoms got her revenge last start in the Group 2 Guy Walter Stakes (1400m) at Randwick, but Eckstein's trainer Kurt Goldman is expecting his horse to be tougher to beat at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

"I've always felt if I could get her to the Coolmore in the same form as she was in the Myer, when we beat most of Saturday's field on level weights, then we'd be a good chance," Goldman said of his charge, who finished second to Shoals in the Group 1 Myer Classic at Flemington.

"The weight advantage is a big plus, and this is the race she's been set for.

Eckstein, left, is ready to peak in the Coolmore Classic. Picture: Michael Klein

"She's probably flying under the radar because she wasn't trained to the minute in the Triscay Stakes and Guy Walter Stakes. I had to leave condition on her in those two so I still had a horse ready for the Coolmore."

The four-year-old I Am Invincible mare put in a piece of work on Tuesday morning that told Goldman she was primed for a big run.

"It was as good as what she's capable of and, more importantly, she recovered quickly and was bright and happy," he said.

"She gave me every indication that she's going as well as she was going into the Myer Classic, which was her grand final run in the spring.

"I was quite soft on her in the last two runs because she's been up for a while with a spell. She put on a fair bit of condition after the Magic Millions run three starts back and I really got stuck into her, work-wise, of late and she's bounced through it."

Dixie Blossoms has been well backed in the Coolmore Classic. Picture: AAP

Eckstein is also nominated for the $3m Group 1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) on day one of The Championships at Royal Randwick but Goldman says this is her best chance of securing a valuable Group 1 win.

He also feels she races much better at Rosehill than Randwick.

"She's won a Listed race, won a Group race and is Group 1 placed, so the Group 1 win is what she needs on her resume as far as her broodmare value is worth, so this is the target," he said.

"I'd probably have a throw at the stumps (in the Doncaster) if she ran well in the Coolmore."

Meanwhile, Tuesday's trials at Randwick have been moved to Thursday, starting at 8.15am after heavy rain forced them to be postponed.

Golden Slipper contender Performer, who dumped jockey Hugh Bowman out of the saddle at Randwick last Saturday, has been entered for a trial on Thursday.