Menu
Login
Captain Cook's HMS Endeavour may have finally been discovered.
Captain Cook's HMS Endeavour may have finally been discovered.
News

HMS Endeavour's resting place found

19th Sep 2018 11:02 AM

US and Australian archaeologists hunting for Captain Cook's HMS Endeavour may have finally discovered its location on the east coast of America.

The search in Newport Harbour, Rhode Island, has pinpointed one or two potential archaeological sites, bringing to an end a 25 year search and solving one of the greatest maritime mysteries of all time.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project and the Australian National Maritime Museum teamed up to search for the HMS Endeavour and will announce their results at an event in Rhode Island on Friday.

 

More to come

archeological find australia captain cook editors picks hms endeavour usa
© AAP

Top Stories

    Truth about where you grew up

    Truth about where you grew up

    Lifestyle CONCERNING new research has revealed just how big an effect your suburb can have on you, even much later in life.

    Extra demerits for using phones while driving

    Extra demerits for using phones while driving

    News Drivers using phones illegally will get an extra demerit point.

    Wildcats win on penalties

    Wildcats win on penalties

    News Byron Bay wins grand final shootout.

    Rams strike form for finals

    Rams strike form for finals

    News Rams and Rovers Match up again

    Local Partners