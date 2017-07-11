Protest sign points to pothole as culprit in cyclist’s death

A controversial sign about Byron Shire's roads was erected in the wake of the death of cyclist, Col Hadwell last week.

EMOTIONS are running high in Byron Bay over the condition of the shire's roadways in the wake of a cyclists death on Old Bangalow Rd last week.

This morning a sign was erected on Ewingsdale Rd between the Cavanbah Centre and the industrial estate that read: "Welcome to Byron Bay where someone must die to fill a pothole".

The sign fuelled some conjecture in the community that a pothole was responsible for the fatal crash. It was further alleged it was filled in after the incident.

Family and friends of the late Col Hadwell shared the photo on social media in a bid to campaign to fix the shire's roads, which the council stated were 'a mess' earlier this month.

Mr Hadwell's son Aiden shared the photo on Facebook and called on the community to "hold our appointed government accountable to their primary function of public safety".

Councillor Allan Hunter said the sign has been taken down by council workers this afternoon.

Cr Hunter said while he shared the community's concerns about Byron's roads, he said the sign was 'below the belt' and unacceptable until the police investigation sheds light on how the fatality unfolded.

He criticised the sign as an unhelpful approach to fixing what is one of the shire's biggest problems.

"It's one thing to complain, its another thing to do something about it," Cr Hunter said.

Speaking more broadly about what he called 'the pothole capital of Australia', Cr Hunter said the council needed more support from the State Government to fast-track desperately needed road repairs.

Byron Shire mayor, Simon Richardson was contacted for comment.