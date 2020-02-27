Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
Music

Controversial festival heads for the hinterland

Stuart Cumming
26th Feb 2020 8:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE controversial Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival is set to be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a late change in venue arrangements.

The festival made headlines in April last year when attendees Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening, from the Sunshine Coast, died from mixed drug toxicity.

Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram
Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram

The festival was being held near Warwick when the pair were found dead in a tent.

A post on the festival's Facebook page earlier this week said organisers could not get the support of local authorities to hold the event in NSW but had been welcomed by management of LandCruiser Mountain Park at Jimna.

The music, arts and camping festival is due to be held on the Easter long weekend.

festival jimna landcruiser park rabbits eat lettuce
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS: How to get tickets to festival

        premium_icon SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS: How to get tickets to festival

        News TICKETS to Splendour In the Grass officially go on sale today, and if past experience is anything to go by, they are going to sell out fast. Here's what to do.

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        Byron protesters ‘buzzing’ as Equinor abandons plans

        premium_icon Byron protesters ‘buzzing’ as Equinor abandons plans

        News “BYRON is known for its nature and surf, when you’re surrounded by that, it’s...

        COMMENT: Organisation a game-changer for homelessness

        premium_icon COMMENT: Organisation a game-changer for homelessness

        Opinion Ballina MP Tamara Smith says this group could make a big difference in the Byron...