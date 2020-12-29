Construction begins, tenants sought for Byron development

An artist's impression of the Jonson Lane development on the southern end of Jonson St, Byron Bay. It is now under construction.

CONSTRUCTION has begun on a new development in the Byron Bay CBD and commercial tenants are being sought for the building’s ground-floor units.

The $19.3 million mixed-use development, now to be known as Jonson Lane, was approved by Byron Shire Council in May.

It encompasses what was previously three residential blocks on the corner of Jonson St and Browning St, across from the Byron Butter Factory Apartments.

The developers, who had some amendments to the approved plans pass through the council in November, recently copped flak from residents for suggesting locals refer to the southern end of Jonson St at “SOJO”.

That term has since been removed from Jonson Lane’s marketing material.

Two upper levels will include 28 housing units.

A range of tenants are now being sought to occupy the ground floor.

An artist's impression of the interior of the Jonson Lane development on the southern end of Jonson St, Byron Bay. It is now under construction.

There are 14 tenancies available within the development, ranging from 40 to 350 square metres and the intention is to secure tenants across health and wellness, food and beverage and lifestyle retail.

“There are so many inspired operators here in Byron Bay and throughout the Northern Rivers” agent Kath Vaubell said.

“From start-ups to our renowned gems, the talent and potential is phenomenal.

“Byron does independent retailing really well, and Jonson Lane will provide the opportunity to expand on that”.

Jade Myers from Myers Ellyett Architects said the site would offer a prime vista as people arrive into that part of the town via the almost-complete Byron Bypass.

“So providing an environment enhanced by nature became even more important,” he said.

“We have designed in vine walls, podium planters, two-storey green walls, deep soil and streetscape planting.

“A continuous pergola along Jonson and Browning Sts will be adorned with further planting to provide shade, comfort and invite people into the laneway experience.

“The courtyard will be a cathedral of green, a sanctuary for shoppers, workers, residents and those passing through.”

There will be more than 80 underground car parks for the commercial precinct with electric charging available for cars and bicycles.

Tenants will have fit out access from December 2021 and leases are set to begin in March 2022.

“We are seeking a vibrant combination of operators that lift the spirits of those who visit as well as all who live and work at Jonson Lane” Ms Vaubell said.

“If you think you could be one of the Jonson Lane people we would love to hear from you”.

Operators interested in finding out more about Jonson Lane can contact Kath on 0415 410633 or visit www.jonsonlane.com.au