Liberation Larder co-ordinator Rhonda Khong with volunteer Vikki Fraser back in 2011.
News

Consider ‘donating’ your dining vouchers to a local charity

Javier Encalada
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Bangalow man has called on Byron Shire residents to ‘donate’ the value of the NSW Government’s Dine & Discover NSW vouchers to a charity like the Liberation Larder.

Asren Pugh said although the vouchers cannot be directly donated to a charity, he made a donation of the same value to the organisation.

“I’ve applied for my $50 and will spend it with local businesses, but I have donated the same amount to Liberation Larder,” he said.

“If we all do the same, and encourage our friends to do the same, it would be a big help to this great organisation that does great work in Byron and Bruns.”

Mr Pugh said there were many charities that may need the extra support given the current situation with heavy rain affecting the area.

“It could be the Liberation Larder, Mullum Community Centre or another local organisation,” he said.

Bangalow resident Asren Pugh.
“People are going to need help, they are going to need emergency support, food and accommodation, and this area has recovered reasonably well from the impact of COVID so it’s time to give to those in the community who need it.”

The Liberation Larder rescues food that would otherwise end up in landfill and delivers it to people who need it, either as meals or fresh food boxes.

The local charity operates from the Byron Bay Community Centre kitchen.

They volunteer opportunities in the kitchen, driving own car to pick up produce, behind the scene admin, social media, fundraising and committee activities.

All donations are tax deductible

Dine & Discover NSW Vouchers are issued to the email address included in the application and can be applied for via the Service NSW app.

Vouchers can only be used at participating businesses but not for retail, tobacco, alcohol and gambling.

